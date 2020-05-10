Another colder night ahead, but winds decrease as well

All Siouxland Counties are under a Freeze Warning late tonight into the morning

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sunshine made a comeback for our Mother’s Day, but temperatures remained cool and winds stayed breezy.

The high reached the mid 50s, and wind gusts were around 30 mph.

It is going to be another colder night tonight, and all of us are in a Freeze Warning, since lows will drop down near 30.

Winds will decrease as we move into the night.

And more good news is that we are headed towards a warm up.

Monday will be partly cloudy, with a high in the mid 50s.

Late day Tuesday and Tuesday night will have a chance of showers, with a high in the upper 50s.

Wednesday and Wednesday night will continue to have shower chances, the high will be in the low 60s.

Thursday also has shower chances, and possibly a thunderstorm.

The high returns to the mid 70s.

Friday and Saturday have shower chances again.

Both days have a high in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with a high in the mid 70s.