Iowa reporting 288 new COVID-19 cases, 13 additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa health officials reported 288 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 11,959.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there have been 13 additional deaths due to the virus, bringing the state's total to 265.

Currently, state health officials say 5,154 of Iowa's COVID-19 cases have recovered. That's about 43% of all of Iowa's confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Health officials say out of the 74,174 Iowans tested for COVID-19 a total of 62,215 of them came back negative.

Across all of Iowa, officials have confirmed 413 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized, with 157 of them in Intensive Care Units and 105 on ventilators.

In northwest Iowa, designated as RMCC Region 3 by state officials, there are 104 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The IDPH says 42 of them are in the ICU and 34 are on ventilators.

Northwest Iowa still has 560 inpatient beds, 100 ICU beds and 61 ventilators available.