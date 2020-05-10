Nebraska officials report 8,315 COVID-19 cases, two new deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials said Sunday that there have been 81 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. This brings Nebraska's statewide total to 8,315

On Sunday, officials reported two more COVID-19 deaths in the state, bringing Nebraska's total since the outbreak to 98.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says out of the 46,314 people tested for the virus, 37,924 came back negative.

Nebraska doesn't report the total number of recovered cases.