New mother receives a very special gift just in time for Mother’s Day

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Just two days before Mother's Day, Leah Reinhert got to call herself a mom to her very first baby. Now, she is getting ready to take Noelle home and have a double celebration of life and motherhood.

Baby Noelle Ibarra was originally due on May 26th, but the tiny bundle of joy came early, giving her mom one very special Mother's Day gift.

"The fact that she came early, in time for Mother's Day, it honestly gave me a lot more respect for my mom. Having a baby, and right before Mother's Day, I'm like, 'Yep, new-found respect, Mom!'" said Reinhert.

To add add to the special day, Reinhert described her daughter as her rainbow baby. She said she had been waiting years for her chance to be a mother.

"It feels good to be a momma, especially since she's my rainbow baby so I waited a while for this. She's my first," said Reinhert.

As for Leah Reinhert's mother, they are both sad they couldn't celebrate such a special occasion together due to all the health restrictions, but Reinhert says she's thankful for technology more than ever.

"It was kind of hard with the visiting restrictions, not having my own mother here, but I had my boyfriend here so he was great support, and FaceTime is awesome. So I definitely had my mom here even though she couldn't be here physically," said Reinhert.

While Reihert said she felt a bit scared to bring a baby into the world amid a pandemic, she and her partner we're thankful for the safety measures taken by hospital staff.