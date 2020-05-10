Siouxland strawberry patch makes changes to adjust for COVID-19 concerns

SANBORN, Iowa (KTIV) -- With many people trying to find things to do outside during the COVID-19 pandemic, one thing that comes to mind is berry picking.

Berry picking season is just around the corner, but some changes have to be made due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's really trying, trying to figure out how you're gonna run it this way," said Don Getting, President of Getting's Garden.

Getting's Garden in Sanborn, Iowa has been around since 1984. They feature "You Pick" berries where families can come and handpick their own strawberries.

But, with the COVID-19 pandemic they've had to make some changes.

"We're going to follow all the rules that are possible to follow," he said. "Like I said, we've had webinars that we've been online for one or two hours at a time of the people that are open already on the East coast that are doing You Picking. And so, they're learning as they go. So that's really nice because then we don't have to make the mistakes they make," said Don Getting.

Now, to help keep crowds down, you'll have to reserve a time slot online to come and pick.

Don's son, Andy Getting, said he's grateful for the loyal customers that keep the patch open.

"I think, you know, things we're doing as a society now, we're used to the change and know that there's going to changes. So, I think our customers will be flexible with it as well as long as we communicate those changes," said Andy Getting, of Getting's Garden.

Customers will now be directed in their cars to their designated picking area, instead of getting a ride out to the patches.

"We're really glad that we're able to. And we're going to abide by the rules to be able to. And do whatever we can to make it as enjoyable as possible for the people that come," said Andy Getting.

Don said they've been learning from other patches as they prepare to open for their season.

"We're really concerned about our customers and so you know, we'll have online exactly what we'll be doing. I think we have a lot of young couples with small kids come and so we want to make sure they're going to be comfortable here," said Don Getting.

Getting said he's thankful to still be able to operate during these changing times.

For more on the changes the patch is making, click here.