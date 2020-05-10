South Dakota reporting 1,336 active cases, 2,147 have recovered

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - Since Saturday's report, South Dakota Health Officials have confirmed an additional 102 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Sunday, May 10th, 77 are currently hospitalized and 2,147 have recovered.

State health officials say 261 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized due to the virus and there have been a total of 34 deaths. No additional virus-related deaths since Saturday.

As of Sunday there have been a 20,377 negative cases confirmed state-wide.