Spirit Lake, IA man arrested in connection to shooting

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV)- A Spirit Lake, Iowa man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting over the weekend.

The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says on Saturday night, they responded to a shooting inside a home on Dove Avenue, three miles northwest of Ireton, Iowa.

When deputies arrived they discovered a 58-year-old man inside the residence dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

70-year-old Gregg Winterfeld, of Spirit Lake, IA ws arrested for 2nd degree murder.

One other person was inside the residence at the time of the shooting and was unharmed.

The victim has been transported to the Iowa State Crime Lab in Ankeny, Ia where an autopsy will be performed.

The sheriff’s office is withholding the name of the victim, pending notice to the next of kin.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Hawarden Police Department, Sioux Center Police Department, Orange City Police Department, Sioux County Conservation, Rock Valley Police Department, Ireton Ambulance, Ireton Fire and Ireton Rescue.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.