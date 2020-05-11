Sioux City bar and grill to serve take-out again

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Restrictions for restaurants in Woodbury County remain in place with concerns over COVID-19.

But one neighborhood bar in Sioux City will start serving take-out again on Wednesday.

As people continue to social distance, many restaurants have opted to serve to-go meals, to keep their businesses open, while dine-in services are unavailable.

Brett Lias, Owner of Miles Inn, a Sioux City bar and grill, said for the first few weeks of the shutdown, they were serving take out.

But due to unrelated circumstances, they had to temporarily close down the entire place.

He said after fixing some issues, they are now set to re-open.

He said when they originally were serving take-out, they were getting a good amount of orders, and he felt many people were craving some of their menu favorites.

"Miles Inn, in itself, is known for the Charlie Boy and the Schooner, they kind of go hand in hand. We've been in a situation here recently where we haven't been able to pair the two together. So we're kind of excited to get back to that," said Lias.

Lias said the community has been very supportive during this time, and he can't wait to see his customers again, once things return to normal.