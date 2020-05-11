3 people arrested on attempted murder charge in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Three people have been arrested on attempted murder charges following a shooting Monday in Sioux City.

Sioux City Police say 24-year-old Tracy Smith, 22-year-old Carlo Brown, and 21-year-old Steven Brown, all of Sioux City, were arrested.

At 12:16 p.m. Monday police received a report of shots fired into an occupied vehicle at the 100 block of W. 3rd St.

The adult male victim was not injured. Based on information obtained by the victim, all three people were detained in the 600 block of W. 2nd St.