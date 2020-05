DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Officials with the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) have confirmed Monday 414 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 12,373.

Six additional deaths related to the virus were also announced, bringing the state total to 271.

So far 5,249 people who tested positive for the virus have recovered.

In all 77,792 people have tested for the virus.