Area summer camp programs alter, postpone, or cancel for the season

SIOUIX CITY (KTIV) - As students transition from the regular school year to summer vacation, many wonder what the various Siouxland camps plan to do.

Will there still be overnight camp? Will campers have to wear a mask? Will they be able to drink from a drinking fountain? These are just some of the many questions raised.

The answer varies from program to program. For some, they have been closed since March and plan to remain closed and cancel programs through June.

"With the museum not being opened yet, we're not allowed to be open, obviously we can't start them just yet, but we're planning on July 1st. We're hoping to have some personal in-house camps where the kids will get to have the museum pretty much to themselves," said Rouleen Gartner, LaunchPad Museum Executive Director.

For others, it's a wait-and-see mentality. Camp High Hopes made the decision to cancel their summer season, but remain hopeful.

"As restrictions hopefully let up later this summer, we're hoping to offer some day camps. Just some things we could do with a little less planning so we can provide some options to our campers," said Chris Liberto, Camp High Hopes Executive Director.

Especially for a program like Camp High Hopes, maintaining that level of creativity, exercise, and education offered every summer is so important, regardless of the circumstances.

"Especially those with a disability, who have limited options to go to, and that's what make Camp High Hopes so unique. That's why we're so important for those individuals," said Liberto. "We might not have the traditional camp setting, but we know it's extremely valuable and important for families to continue to have the recreation and continue to get outside as much as we can."

Camp High Hopes and the LaunchPad Children's Museum are offering alternative and at-home programs leading up to a potential re-opening.

