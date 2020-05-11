Buena Vista University student finds ways to continue community service amid pandemic

NEWELL, Iowa (KTIV) - A Buena Vista University student is finding ways to continue his College AmeriCorps Program, even while the community continues to social distance amid concerns over COVID-19.

Cody Holtgrewe, a sophomore at the university in Storm Lake, Iowa, is part of the College AmeriCorps Program. The program gives students the opportunity to volunteer on and off-campus in many different ways.

Holtgrewe said the program requires he completes 300 hours of community service each year.

And typically to accomplish that, he coaches youth basketball and helps hold activities at a local retirement home.

But with the COVID-19 pandemic, that all changed.

"As everybody knows, campus is shut down and classes are online now, so we can't really get out and serve with youth and especially with the elderly. So back home in Newell, which is 10 minutes away from Buena Vista University luckily, I do Meals on Wheels, which I did in high school," said Holtgrewe.

Holtgrewe said he got in contact with Diane Johnson of the Good Samaritan Society in Newell, Iowa, and volunteered to deliver for Meals on Wheels.

He said he has been doing that Monday through Friday for the past month.

He says he gets the meals, drives to each home, and puts on his mask to not only deliver food but also bring the seniors some social interaction.

"I deliver them a meal, go in their house, you know, have a little conversation with them. They're really sweet to me, they love me. They give me treats sometimes. One of them is my neighbor and she's known me forever, so she spoils me when I go over there quite a bit," said Holtgrewe.

Holtgrewe said he's a big people person, and so being able to participate in the program is not only making others happy, but he says it makes him happy too.