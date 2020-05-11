Denison, IA to host TestIowa drive-thru screening site

DENISON, Iowa (KTIV) - The newest TestIowa COVID-19 screening site is set to open Tuesday morning in Denison, Iowa.

The Iowa National Guard has set up the drive-thru site at the Denison Middle School on North 16th Street.

Denison is the county seat of Crawford County, which has become one of the hotspots in Iowa.

The county saw its number of positive cases rise from 25 at the end of April to almost 150 as of last Friday.

At least one person has died with COVID-19 in Crawford County.

The testing begins at 8 a.m.

It's by appointment only, for people who are deemed eligible after filling out the assessment online at TestIowa.com.

The screening site is set to remain open for two weeks.