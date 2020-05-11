Gov. Reynolds to adopt ‘modified quarantine’ after White House staff member tests positive for COVID-19

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KTIV) - On Monday Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced she will adopt a 'modified quarantine' plan after Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Reynolds visited the White House last week, speaking with President Donald Trump and Pence.

Reynolds said she was present with the staffer but was not in contact with the person.

Reynolds said her temperature will be taken and she will be tested daily during this time. She said she tested negative on Monday.

Reynolds said the 'modified quarantine plan' will be similar to Dr. Anthony Fauci's plan. She will also wear a face mask when interacting with people and will practice social distancing.

Reynolds said she will continue to serve the state during the time of the 'modified quarantine plan'.