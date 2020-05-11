Hy-Vee giving away 7,200 mangoes on Tuesday during contactless event in Storm Lake

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - On Tuesday Hy-Vee customers in Storm Lake on will be getting some special products to help feed families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hy-Vee announced they will be giving away 7,200 mangoes to customers from 10 a.m. until noon, or while supplies last, on Tuesday at their Storm Lake location, 1250 Lake Ave. N.

Six-hundred customers will receive 12 fresh mangoes courtesy of produce supplier Robinson Fresh.

The mangoes will be distributed for free on a first-come, first-served basis.

The mangoes will be safely loaded into customer vehicles in the parking lot on the south side of the store near the wine and spirits entrance. No walk-ups will be allowed.

A contactless method will be done to limit physical contact. All people helping in the event will be wearing masks and gloves for additional safety.