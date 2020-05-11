Le Mars Police arrest Wisconsin man for enticing a minor

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - A Wisconsin man has been arrested after Le Mars, Iowa, police say he traveled to the state in order to have sex with a minor.

Sean Williams is charged with enticing a minor, dissemination of obscene materials to a minor, and no driver's license and no insurance.

He is currently being held in the Plymouth County Jail. A preliminary hearing is set for May 15 in Plymouth County Court.

According to a criminal complaint, on May 8 police stopped Williams for not having a front license plate. During the traffic stop, Williams had with him a 15-year-old female passenger.

According to the complaint, the teenager's parents were notified and learned Williams was not supposed to be with the victim.

According to the complaint, during an interview at the police department, Williams admitted sending the victim a lewd photo and knew the victim was 15-years-old.

The complaint claims Williams - a convicted sex offender on probation - intended to travel to Iowa to have sex with the victim.