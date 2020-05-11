Local photographer finds new ways to stay in business, support Siouxland community

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Taking pictures with people is important, in the business of photography.

But, if you can't get close to people, how can you still be with them? That's the question KJ Wingert asked herself when she decided not to do in person shoots because of COVID-19.

"We've had to change just about everything," said KJ Wingert, Photography By KJ Owner. "It's scary, but yet as an entrepreneur, it kind of starts, you kind of start thinking outside the box."

That includes finding new ways to connect with businesses in the area. One way they've done that is through something called Photo Mogul.

"It's social media pictures for small businesses and entrepreneurs who really just need to get something out there and stay engaged in their audiences," said Wingert.

And since they aren't doing in-person photo sessions, yard signs and banners for seniors have been a big part of helping them stay afloat.

"Then we started having requests for what about the 8th grade graduates and the 5th grade graduates and the kindergarten graduates and the preschool graduates," said Wingert. "So we started doing all kinds of those."

And those have been selling fast. Then, Wingert said she started to think of who they could partner with to help make a difference in the community.

"Immediately thought of the Food Bank of Siouxland," said Wingert. "We made up a sign and designed a couple different ones and they chose."

One sign is $25 but that can help pay for 52 pounds of food for the Food Bank.

"And that's huge," said Wingert. "The impact that can have is so huge."

But, Wingert said she doesn't see it stopping there.

"There are so many groups and non profits that need help right now and we are absolutely willing to help them," said Wingert. "We'll all make it. We are in this together."

If you'd like to purchase a yard sign for the Food Bank, you can do so here. The fundraiser continues until Friday May 15th.

