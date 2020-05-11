 Skip to Content

Man dead following Plymouth County, IA shooting

8:03 pm Iowa News, Top Stories

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - One person is dead, and another is in custody, after a domestic dispute inside a rural Plymouth County, Iowa, home, Monday morning.

Shortly before Noon, Monday, Plymouth County deputies got a 911 call about that domestic dispute at 20139 Echo Road, near Merrill, Iowa. On their way to the home, deputies learned there had been a gunshot, and that someone in the home had been shot.

When deputies arrived, they believed the suspected shooter was still inside the home, and the suspect held deputies at bay for a short time. Investigators say the suspect eventually walked out of the home, and was arrested without incident. Deputies won't release the suspect's name, but we know he's behind bars on a charge of aggravated domestic abuse-assault.

Inside the home investigators found a male, who had been shot to death. Deputies won't identify the victim, either. The victim's body was taken to the state crime lab for an autopsy.

Matt Breen

Related Articles

Skip to content