Man dead following Plymouth County, IA shooting

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - One person is dead, and another is in custody, after a domestic dispute inside a rural Plymouth County, Iowa, home, Monday morning.

Shortly before Noon, Monday, Plymouth County deputies got a 911 call about that domestic dispute at 20139 Echo Road, near Merrill, Iowa. On their way to the home, deputies learned there had been a gunshot, and that someone in the home had been shot.

When deputies arrived, they believed the suspected shooter was still inside the home, and the suspect held deputies at bay for a short time. Investigators say the suspect eventually walked out of the home, and was arrested without incident. Deputies won't release the suspect's name, but we know he's behind bars on a charge of aggravated domestic abuse-assault.

Inside the home investigators found a male, who had been shot to death. Deputies won't identify the victim, either. The victim's body was taken to the state crime lab for an autopsy.