Nebraska reports 8,572 COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

(KTIV) - The state of Nebraska is reporting more than 200 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, and two more deaths.

The total number of cases is now 8,572, and the state has suffered a total of 100 deaths due to the virus.

Of the two newest reported deaths in the state, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says one occurred in Hall County and one occurred in Adams County.

Nebraska does not provide information on patient recovery rates.