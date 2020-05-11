Nebraska’s primary election to take place Tuesday

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Nebraska (KTIV) - Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Nebraska's primary election will go ahead as scheduled.

With the coronavirus continuing to disrupt life around the world, primary elections in South Sioux City, Neb., will look a little different this year.

Joan Spencer, Dakota County Clerk and Election Commissioner, says they are taking proactive measures to ensure the safety of Nebraskans.

She says every polling site worker has been provided masks, gloves, disinfecting wipes, and hand sanitizer.

"They have supplied blue painters paint to mark x's for every 6 feet for social distancing, and they have also provided each voter with a pen so that it's not reused," said Spencer.

She says while they can not make voters wear a mask, they will be offering them to those who are not wearing one.

Booths will also be sanitized after every use.

Six polling sites will be set up throughout South Sioux City.

"They are located at the River Hills Church of the Assemblies of God, they are located at the First Lutheran Church, at (the) Fire Hall, the junior high school, the American Legion, and Knights of Columbus Hall," said Spencer.

Spencer says the National Guard will also be assisting to ensure everyone is using CDC guidelines.

"They will keep the disinfecting going, and making sure that maybe handing out the masks, and disinfecting the booths between each voter," she said.

Spencer adds that if you don't want to vote in person, you can still turn your early voter ballot in by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

For more information on precinct locations call (402) 987-2129.