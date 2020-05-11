Newell-Fonda title game hero signs with Buena Vista

NEWELL, Iowa (KTIV) -- Newell-Fonda senior Megan Morenz has decided to play basketball at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa.

Morenz hit the game-winning shot for Newell-Fonda in the Class 1A championship game in March, coming back from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

She averaged 9 points per game and tied for second on the team in defensive rebounds, as the Mustangs went 27-0. Morenz also had 70 steals and shot over 48 percent from the field.