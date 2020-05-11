Pediatrician says too much screen time affects children’s development

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Due to COVID-19, families are cooped up at home and many kids are spending time looking at a screen.

Ashley Knapp, a pediatrician at UnityPoint Clinic Pediatrics, says too much screen time can affect a child's development.

Knapp says too much screen time for younger children can cause speech delays.

For children over three, it can cause obesity, insomnia, and even depression.

She says it's recommended that children under 18 months should not be allowed to have any screen time.

Knapp says with parks being closed, and children not being able to socialize with friends or extended family, it can be hard to get them to be active. She suggested doing things as a family to limit screen time.

"I know everyone is sick of probably walking around their neighborhood, but maybe drive to a different part of town, walk around a new neighborhood for a change of scenery, or maybe bike a different trail, anything to get the body moving and get them off the couch," said Knapp.

Knapp added screen time is something they try to address during every kid's wellness visit.