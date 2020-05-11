Shower chances to return this week along with warmer weather

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a frigid morning start, temperatures were again below average across the region.

Tonight will not be as cold as what we’ve been seeing in recent morning with lows in the mid to upper 30s by Tuesday morning.

We’ll then have quite a few clouds around for Tuesday with a slight chance of a rain shower although the better chances will likely be in western Siouxland.

Better chances of rain showers will arrive on Wednesday with highs still staying well below average near 60 degrees.

Chance of rain, and maybe even a few thunderstorms, will continue into Wednesday night with showers still possibly lingering around into Thursday with highs in the low 70s.

Those milder temperatures near 70 will stick around on Friday and Saturday as well with chances of light rain both days.

While we can’t rule out a lingering shower on Sunday, we should be drying out better with highs in the low 70s.

Warmer weather then looks to return early next week with highs Monday near 80 degrees under partly cloudy skies.