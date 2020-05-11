Siouxland District Health confirms 48 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On Monday officials with Siouxland District Health confirmed 48 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County, bringing the total to 1,674.

Source: Siouxland District Health

Officials are also reporting one new death from the virus, bringing the total to nine.

The person was an older male between the ages of 61-80.

So far 5,637 people have completed tests in the county. There have been 133 total hospitalizations, with 67 having been hospitalized and discharged.