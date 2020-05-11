Siouxland District Health confirms 48 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death in Woodbury County
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On Monday officials with Siouxland District Health confirmed 48 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County, bringing the total to 1,674.
Officials are also reporting one new death from the virus, bringing the total to nine.
The person was an older male between the ages of 61-80.
So far 5,637 people have completed tests in the county. There have been 133 total hospitalizations, with 67 having been hospitalized and discharged.