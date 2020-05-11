Siouxland doctor says yes, you can take ibuprofen even if you may have COVID-19

(KTIV) - Dr. Mike Kafka with UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's joined us to answer COVID-19 questions sent in from viewers.

Matt: Does hand sanitizer expire?

Dr. Kafka: Hand sanitizers are under the regulation of the food and drug administration. Typically, they have a three year expiration date from the time they are manufactured. That should be printed somewhere on the label. If you have something that is that old, you may want to check it to make sure the alcohol content is correct. For it to be effective against the COVID-19 virus, it requires a 70% or greater alcohol content. That may not be the case if they were manufactured a year ago or more. You need to check that to make sure it's still good.

Matt: In Sioux City, is the PPE supply adequate, and are there ventilators available?

Dr. Kafka: At this point the PPE inventory that we have has been adequate and we don't foresee any shortages in the immediate future. We're sitting very well there. For ventilators, we've been able to handle the incoming cases that we've had for patients requiring it. We're continually looking to acquire additional ventilators to increase our maximum capacity in the event that there's an additional surge.

Matt: Should someone who may have COVID-19 not use ibuprofen?

Dr. Kafka: Ibuprofen is fine to take if you have symptoms like fever, or whatnot, with COVID-19. There was an original recommendation by the World Health Organization that it could theoretically increase a person's risk of infection or more serious infection by taking it but there's been no evidence to support that. They've actually retracted that recommendation. You should be perfectly fine to take that.

Several times a week, KTIV will check in with health professionals from around Siouxland.



So, if you have a medical question about COVID-19 that you would like for us to ask, you can email it to us at connect@ktiv.com