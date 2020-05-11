Slow warming through the week with plenty of clouds

Temperatures are starting off near or even below freezing this morning for some Siouxland cities with frost and even some freezing of plants.



However, other areas have been helped out by a layer of cloud cover, keeping temperatures a little bit warmer.



Clouds will increase through the morning and it will be another cool day as we top out in the mid 50s.



The winds will at least be much calmer today.



Plenty of clouds should be overhead through the night, keeping us all warm enough to avoid a freeze tonight with frost chances lowered.



A warming trend kicks in slowly over the coming days with a return to the 60s for highs possible Tuesday and likely Wednesday.



That does come with a small chance for showers Tuesday afternoon and a better chance on Wednesday.



Isolated thunderstorms even become possible for Thursday and Friday with highs back near average in the 70s and lows closer to 50.



Another chance of showers will be with us Saturday but Sunday is looking dry at this point.