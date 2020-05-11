South Dakota and Nebraska American Legion baseball teams look to play

NORTH SIOUX CITY, South Dakota (KTIV) -- On Saturday, South Dakota American League baseball officials decided to play this season. On Sunday, national American Legion official cancelled the season but baseball may not be over.

Dakota Valley is one of the South Dakota teams who will plan to play games outside of the Legion umbrella. In fact, it looks like most of the teams in the Rushmore State will play independently.

Players at Dakota Valley, especially the seniors, think they can be safe and still play some baseball.

"As a senior it's just kind of tough not to be able to play because it's something I love to do," said senior pitcher Keaton Hensley. "I'm just hoping we can have a decent amount of season left for the rest of summer."

"I've been playing with these guys ever since I was a real little kid," said senior catcher Samuel Otten. "Obviously I want to have that last senior season. Last year when we had our last game, I didn't expect this to happen otherwide I would have taken it a little bit more seriously if I'm being honest with you guys."

There are plans for independent South Dakota state tournaments at the end of the season.

American Legion teams in Nebraska are deciding what their next step will be. Governor Pete Ricketts said Monday that baseball and softball practices will be allowed, under certain guidelines, on June 1.

Ricketts says the state will provide social distancing protocols, including rules on not sharing equipment and dugout use. Games will be allowed to begin on June 18.

Wakefield Coach Paul Eaton says his team is leaning towards not playing but no decision has been made.

"You have to go with the health professionals and what their advice is," said Wakefield Head Coach Paul Eaton. "You watch the video of the nurses and doctors in the hard hit areas like New York City and they all say, in 20 or 30 years of practicing they've never seen anything this bad. I think you have to error on the side of trying to be careful and think about everybody's safety."

Wakefield's Legion team also includes players from Emerson and Allen.