Southern Hills Mall set to reopen Wednesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Officials with Southern Hills Mall say they plan to reopen this Wednesday.

Mall hours will be 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and from noon - 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Officials say planned reopening dates for individual tenants may vary, so people are asked to call ahead of time.

With the reopening, officials say they have implemented additions to the Code of Conduct, effective immediately until further notice.

These include:

Practice social distancing and stay at least six feet from other people.

Covering your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover is recommended.

Do not gather in groups.

Adhere to each individual tenant's COVID-19 policies.

Adhere to all federal, state, and local regulations, recommendations and mandates regarding COVID-19.

Officials also say their rigorous disinfectant and cleaning practices will continue. Alcohol-based hand sanitizer dispensers will be located in highly-trafficked ares and walkways.

“We are inspired by the resilience of our community and look forward to safely welcoming back our guests, said Matt Pawlowski, General Manager at Southern Hills Mall. “We will continue to work with local, state and federal agencies to do all we can in order to contribute to the containment, treatment and prevention of COVID-19.”