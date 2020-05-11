Sutherland, IA man charged in fatal 2019 accident

O'BRIEN COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - A Sutherland, Iowa, man is being charged in his role in a fatal accident that happened back in October of last year.

According to the O'Brien County Attorney's Office, Joshua Mahler is being charged with Operating While Intoxicated, Defective Brakes, and No Insurance, in connection with a fatal crash that happened Oct. 6, 2019, outside of Primghar.

Authorities say at 5:22 p.m. on Oct. 6, 2019, an accident happened involving a vehicle and a sided-by-side.

Jerry Schueller, 61, of Primghar, was traveling westbound on 380th Street in a Polaris side-by-side with two of his grandchildren when it was struck at the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue by a vehicle operated by Mahler.

The accident resulted in Schueller's death.