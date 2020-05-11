UPDATE: TestNebraska to roll out in Schuyler on Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - During Monday's news conference on COVID-19, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said a team will be working in Schuyler to help provide more testing for residents in the state.

Prior to Monday, testers from TestNebraska were available in Omaha, Lincoln and Grand Island. Nearly 2,400 tests were received by TestNebraska last week.

From that group, 80 tested positive for the virus.

