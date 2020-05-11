Website created for COVID-19 relief in Clay County

SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - Grand Avenue Community Outreach in Spencer, Iowa, came up with a way for people to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with other local outreach agencies, they came up with a website to use as a central location for people to help out the community.

The website has options for people who want to sign up to volunteer, donate money, or request help.

Kevin Brown, Executive Director of Grand Avenue Community Outreach, says the website has brought the community together to help others.

"Volunteerism has always been strong in Spencer and in Clay County," says Brown. "But this has definitely grown that. The amount of people that feel safe enough to get out and volunteer their time has been a huge benefit to our community as well."

If you want to help, there are different things you can do. You can volunteer to hand out hot meals at a local soup kitchen, deliver groceries to the elderly, or you can sign up to simply call others to say hi. Brown says wellness checks are just as important during this time.

"Are you dealing with any other issues outside of just being cooped up inside and quarantined and how can we help with that," said Brown. "Sometimes it's simple as just a phone call and someone to just have a voice on the other end of the phone just to know that they care."

If you want to help, go to cccovidrelief.org