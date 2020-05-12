Another cool day with warmer temperatures on the horizon

Most of us are off to a warmer start this morning with lots of cloud cover and temperatures in the 40s.



The only area that is a little cooler is in the northeast with mid 30s; there may be a bit of frost on the ground to start the day there.



Otherwise, Tuesday is looking pretty similar to our Monday with highs just a few degrees warmer.



There will be a mix of clouds and sun with just a little more cloud cover today.



Our western towns have a small chance of a light afternoon shower but most of us will stay dry.



We carry the cloud cover into the night with a small chance of a shower remaining and lows in the mid 40s.



It looks like we will again gain a few degrees for Wednesday though it will be breezy and scattered showers look likely.



We may carry a few of those showers into Thursday morning and may have a few rumbles of thunder with any showers in that time frame.



Some clearing takes place Thursday afternoon and that will help boost us into the low 70s.



Temperatures sit pretty steady there into the weekend with a small chance of an afternoon shower Friday and a better chance for showers Saturday.



We look dry after that with highs surging into the 80s for the start of next week.