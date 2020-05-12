Authorities identify man fatally shot in Plymouth County, IA

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorties reported on Monday that one person died, and another was taken into custody, after a domestic dispute inside a rural Plymouth County, Iowa home.

The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office identified the victim Tuesday afternoon. The sheriff's office says the deceased is 51-year-old Kevin Leroy Juzek of Merrill, Iowa.

The sheriff's office says shortly before Noon, Monday, Plymouth County deputies got a 911 call about that domestic dispute at 20139 Echo Road, near Merrill, Iowa. On their way to the home, deputies learned there had been a gunshot, and that someone in the home had been shot.

When deputies arrived, they believed the suspected shooter was still inside the home, and the suspect held deputies at bay for a short time. Investigators say the suspect eventually walked out of the home and was arrested without incident.

Authorities say 81-year-old Thomas Jordan Knapp, also of Merrill, has been charged with Domestic Abuse Assault while Displaying or Use of a Weapon and is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Juzek's body was taken to the state crime lab for an autopsy and is scheduled to be examined Wednesday. Additional charges are anticipated as the investigation continues.