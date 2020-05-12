Biden, Sasse win Nebraska’s in-person primary

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -- Nebraska's primary election was overwhelmingly quiet as voters steered clear of polling sites while shattering the state record for absentee voting with nearly 400,000 mail-in ballots.

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden had an easy victory in the election, the first in-person primary since a heavily criticized election in Wisconsin five weeks ago in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

So did Republican U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, who faced a GOP primary challenge because of his previous criticism of President Donald Trump.

