Burt, Cuming, Madison and Stanton Counties in northeast Nebraska to begin relaxing COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday

MADISON, Neb. (KTIV) -- Starting May 13, Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department will be relaxing some of the directed health measures put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This applies to Burt, Cuming, Madison, and Stanton counties.

According to a release, the less restrictive health measures allow for the limited reopening of dine-in services at restaurants.

Salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors, and massage therapy services are also able to relax on some restrictions.

Childcare limits increased from 10 to 15 children with the usual child-to-staff ratios.