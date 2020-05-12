Courtyard by Marriott opening in downtown Sioux City on May 14

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Officials reported today that the Courtyard by Marriott - Sioux City Downtown & Convention Center is opening Thursday, May 14.

The Courtyard by Marriott is located in downtown Sioux City and is connected to the Sioux City Convention Center.

In a press release Tuesday, officials said the Courtyard features a Bistro, guestrooms, high-speed WiFi, indoor pool, guest parking in their private garage and a fitness center overlooking Historic 4th Street.

The Grand Opening Ceremony & Ribbon Cutting dates are to be announced at a later date.