East grad Dougherty entering IGHSAH Hall of Fame

SIOUX CITY (Courtesy IGHSAU) -- Sioux City East’s Ellen Dougherty, Northeast High School’s Morgan Casey and Taylor Twedt of West Fork are the 2020 inductees into the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s Track and Field Hall of Fame. The Class of 2020 will be formally inducted at the 2021 State Track and Field Meet.

Dougherty competed at Sioux City East from 2006-to-2010. She owns four state championship despite competing against 11 different Iowa preps that are members of the IGHSAU Track and Field Hall of Fame. She set a meet record as a junior winning the Class 4A 400 meters in 55.41 and was a part of three state championship relay teams.

Dougherty teamed with Hall of Famer Shelby Houlihan, Reyna Mikulicz, and Emily McCarthy to anchor the Black Raiders' 4x400 meter relay team that set an Iowa all-time best record of 3:48.39 in 2009 while also anchoring 4x400 and sprint medley relay teams to state titles as a senior in 2010. She was a member of two Drake Relays-winning relay teams and won the 400 hurdles at Drake as a junior.

Dougherty continued her track and field career at the University of Nebraska, earning three letters while competing in the 800, 1500, 400 hurdles, 600 yards and distance medley relay. She was a member of the Cornhusker Distance Medley Team that placed fourth at the Big Ten Conference Indoor Meet in 2012.