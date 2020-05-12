Fordyce, NE man pleads No Contest to charges in 2019 assault

(KTIV) - A Fordyce, Nebraska, man accused of stabbing and critically wounding another man back in July of last year has reached a plea agreement.

On Monday, Kevin Haug pleaded No Contest to four charges in Cedar County District Court: Assault in the First Degree, Operation of a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest, and two counts of Attempted Assault on an Officer Using a Motor Vehicle.

According to Nebraska court documents, four other charges - including two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder - are being dropped.

Back on July 2, 2019, Haug broke into the home of his estranged wife.

Inside the home, Kevin attacked a third person, Jimmy Olson, with a corn knife and filet knife.

After fleeing the scene, Haug was found by police after ramming an officer's squad car during a traffic stop.

Authorities in Yankton, South Dakota, say Haug was driving a stolen U-Haul truck on July 2, 2019, when he hit the squad car and fled across the bridge to Nebraska.