Gov. Reynolds shares story of Sioux City business during Tuesday news conference

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KTIV) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds was set to make an announcement today on lifting or extending restrictions in some counties, including Woodbury.

But the Governor says that announcement will be delayed until Wednesday.

During Tuesday's news conference, she talked about the hard times Iowa businesses are facing and she talked about one business in Sioux City.

"The steps that we have taken to protect our selves and Iowans, has had a real impact on Iowans and families," said Reynolds. "Iowans like Dave Ferris. Dave is the owner of Sneaky's Chicken in Sioux City at the landmark restaurant that he started with his brother in May of 1979. Under normal circumstances, they would be making plans to celebrate their 41st anniversary next week. Instead, they are seriously evaluating their ability to keep their doors open. Mr. Ferris stated, 'While I'll always support public health first and foremost, the COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating for our business. Before the pandemic, I was making plans to transition my life's work to my daughter. Now the likelihood of being able to pass on our family legacy is looking grimmer and grimmer every day. we're closed for our dining and catering operations.' It is stories like Dave's are a reality it communities across our state."