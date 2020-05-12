HEALTHBEAT 4: BE FAST to spot the signs of a stroke

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- May is Stroke Awareness Month. A stroke can happen in an instant, changing a person’s life forever.

Health experts say strokes are the fifth leading cause of death in the United States and the number one cause of disability.

During a stroke, blood flow to the brain is disrupted.

"And the longer that brain goes without blood flow to that area, the symptoms are greater and the less chance of reversing that," said Jennifer Heuertz, UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Stroke and Sepsis Coordinator.

That could be from a blood clot in one of the arteries or a blood vessel breaks, causing a lack of blood flow to the brain.

"And the more damage, the higher the disability," said Heuertz.

Heuertz said the majority of strokes are ischemic, meaning a clot blocks blood flow to brain.

So, when dealing with a stroke, it's important to "BE FAST." It stands for:

B-Loss of balance and dizziness.

E-Eyesight changes.

F-Facial drooping on one side.

A-Arm or leg weakness.

S- Speech changes such as slurring your words.

T- And time.

"People who have symptoms of a stroke, it's very time-sensitive as far as what we can do to reverse the effects," said Heuertz. "So when we say time, time-sensitive, hopefully, get there from within three to four hours of when the symptoms started."

She said that way they can give you medication to dissolve the clot and bring back the blood flow to that area.

Heuertz said 80% of strokes are preventable.

"Some of the things you can do is keep your blood pressure under control," said Heuertz. "Take your medications as prescribed by your physician. Take your cholesterol medication."

Another big thing she said you can do is stop smoking. She said someone who smokes is twice as likely to have a stroke.

She adds you should exercise regularly and talk with your health care provider about lowering risks for stroke.