Iowa Army National Guard troops to be deployed overseas

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Iowa Army National Guard has been busy during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to everything going on here, the Iowa National Guard will have soldiers deploying for missions overseas.

Over the next 12 to 18 months, approximately 2,000 Iowa Army National Guard soldiers will answer the call to duty. Units from Siouxland, including Sioux City, Spencer and Estherville along with Units from across the entire state of Iowa will be deployed.

They will be going to a variety of different locations including the Middle East and Kosovo. Iowa National Guard Public Affairs Officer, Colonel Michael Wunn says their missions will vary.

"Some of them will have security types of missions. Some of them are really kind of focused on more, our Artillery unit that we have, that is focused on providing counter artillery and they use motor systems to protect security interest within the area," said Colonel Wunn.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced changes within the Iowa National Guard in order to keep everyone safe. In addition to practicing social distancing, they're also regularly checking people's temperatures. They've also had to change or delay their normal drills, focusing mainly on the necessary requirements to get units ready to deploy if needed.

"We wanna make sure that we're protecting our force and that we're following the recommended public health enforced protection measures that are put out by both the military and by the public health officials," said Colonel Wunn.