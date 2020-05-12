Iowa COVID-19 cases rise to 12,912, officials reporting 18 new deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Officials with the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) confirmed Tuesday there are 539 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 12,912.

Among these cases is Ida County's first confirmed case of COVID-19. As of May 12, the only county in northwest Iowa to not have a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Emmet County.

Eighteen additional virus-related deaths were also announced, bringing the state total to 289.

So far, state health officials say 5,618 people who tested positive for the virus have recovered. In total, 81,288 people have been tested for the virus.

In all of Iowa, officials say 385 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Of those patients 143 are in the ICU and 101 are on ventilators.

In northwest Iowa, designated as RMCC Region 3 by state officials, there are 73 patients hospitalized due to the virus. On Monday officials reported 79 patients in northwest Iowa were hospitalized.

Of those patients, 41 are in the ICU and 32 are on ventilators. Officials say there are still 75 ventilators, 105 ICU beds and 567 inpatient beds available in northwest Iowa.