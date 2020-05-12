Light showers possible Wednesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While we may have seen a few peeks of sunshine today, clouds mostly dominated the scene and that led to another day well below average mainly in the 50s.

Wednesday will bring a chance of a few light showers returning to the area with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

A return to warmth is finally going to happen on Thursday with highs in the low 70s and just a small chance of seeing a morning rain shower.

Friday will be partly sunny with isolated showers possible and highs near 70. Better chances or rain move in on Saturday with highs again hovering near 70.

Sunday is going to turn very nice for us with highs in the low to mid 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Then the warmth really gets turned up early next week as highs on Monday will hit about 80 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday then becomes very warm with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s expected.