Nebraska COVID-19 cases rise to 8,692, three more deaths reported

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials reported 120 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 8,692.

Health officials also reported three more virus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 103.

As of May 12, officials say out of the 49,799 Nebraskans that have been tested for COVID-19, 41,033 came back negative.

Nebraska doesn't currently release recovery rates for COVID-19 patients.