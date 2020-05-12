Organization in Siouxland breaks COVID-19 language barriers

"People didn't know about it, about the COVID-19 and they were also panicking." Kharka Khapangi, Interpreter and Case Manager.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KTIV) -- We are all going through the same challenges during the pandemic, but for those who don't fluently speak or understand the English language it can be even harder to deal with.

So an organization in Siouxland is stepping up to keep everyone informed.

Lutheran Social Services in Sioux Falls, South Dakota offers several programs including adoption services, pregnancy counseling, and foster care services.

During this pandemic, interpreters from the facility are helping break language barriers.

They have made themselves available to translate at testing sites for Smithfield Foods employees in 8 different languages including Spanish, Oromo, and Kunama.

Lutheran Social Services says panic was setting in for those whom English isn't their first language.

Staff said it was important to make them feel safe and educate them about COVID-19.

"It was important for us to call and educate them how to prevent, and how to prevent the spread in the community and family members," said It feels good for us we were able to educate our people and we felt proud and happy that we were able to do something in this particular situation," said Kharka Khapangi, Interpreter and Case Manager.

Kharka Khapangi added that they are taking calls Monday-Sunday with anyone who might need information on COVID-19.