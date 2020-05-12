Sioux City Parks and Recreation incorporate new signs to reinforce COVID-19 guidelines

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Staff at Sioux City Parks and Recreation have incorporated a new tool to keep everyone healthy, with the improving weather and people wanting to get out and enjoy it.

The staff is posting signs in prominent parks around town to encourage park users to follow health guidelines regarding COVID-19.

The temporary signage will be set up at park entrances and along trails.

Staff says the purpose of the signs is to reinforce the fact germs can travel from people, even while outdoors.

The signs remind people to avoid peak hours, steer clear of benches, and wear a mask outside when there are more than 10 people around.

"We want you to use them, you know they are great resources it's a great way to go clear your head, great for mental health and the key is using them safely," said John Byrnes, Interim Recreation Supervisor.

The graphics for the signs were designed by students from the University of Iowa College of Public Health.