Sioux Falls nursing home reports 20 total COVID-19 deaths

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - The Good Samaritan Society says at least 20 residents of the Sioux Falls Village senior living facility have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Argus Leader reports four more residents have died. The newspaper reports it's the most number of deaths tied to a single facility in South Dakota during the coronavirus pandemic and makes up about half of the 39 deaths overall reported by the state.

Statewide, the number of COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota rose by five Tuesday while 49 new cases were reported, bringing the state's total cases to 3,663.

The Argus Leader also reports the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in southwestern South Dakota is on lockdown until noon Mountain time Wednesday after two COVID-19 cases were reported on the reservation Monday.