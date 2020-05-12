Siouxland doctor answers questions about COVID-19

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -- Dr. Larry Volz, Chief Medical Officer, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, answers questions about COVID-19.

Question: What is the turnaround time for getting positive test results back once tested? When can we expect a five-minute test result locally as they have for the White House and Governor Reynolds?

Dr. Larry Volz, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center: There are different turnaround times, depending on where the test is evaluated. So if you get tested here, you might be able to use what we have at Mercy and UnityPoint. It's a 45-minute turnaround test. Those are save for patients for tests that need to be returned more urgently, so patients who are being admitted to the hospital, who are undergoing surgery, or for health care workers or first responders, who may be infected. Otherwise, that test may be sent to the Iowa State Lab or to a commercial lab, and that may take two to five days to come back. The five-minute lab test is sold by Abbott. We do not anticipate having that five-minute turnaround test here that they're using in the White House, but the results of that aren't as reassuring as the 45-minute test that we're offering now.

Question: Are ventilators really helping in treating the virus? Does it cause fluid in the lungs? If so, why not treat to reduce the fluid?

Dr. Larry Volz: The ventilators are not really used to treat the virus. What it does is treat those patients who have had such a severe infection, that they can't breathe very well. And the issue tends to be, not as much fluid in the lungs. It tends to be an issue more with secretions. and the ability of oxygen to cross through the lungs into the blood. The issue with fluid, that's a little different with COVID. We really try and limit fluid in those patients and minimize the amount of fluid we give them. Once fluids gets into the lungs and gets worse, giving them drugs to pull that fluid out is difficult.

Question: Is the influx of COVID-positive patients taxing on the hospital and on PPE resources?

Dr. Larry Volz: The pandemic that we're suffering is not as taxing on the hospital really as it is on our individual employees. The work that our staff is doing in these COVID-isolated units is really challenging. It's hard to work an eight- or 12-hour shift in a mask, sometimes with two masks on, wearing an eye-shield and protection and gloves, plus doing this work, which is very emotional. You're taking care of very sick people. And this goes to our nurses, to our providers, all those who help in the ICU. And so it's more taxing on those people than the hospital itself. As far as PPE goes, it is a strain on PPE. We have plenty PPE to keep our staff safe. We don't have enough to waste it, but we're using strategies to preserve that. There are guidelines set up by the CDC, but we have enough PPE to keep our staff safe.

If you have medical questions about COVID-19, email them to connect@ktiv.com.