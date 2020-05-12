South Dakota reporting 1,315 active COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) -- The South Dakota health department reported 49 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 3,663.

Right now, there are reportedly 1,315 active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota. State health officials say, as of May 12, 2,309 South Dakotans have recovered from the virus.

Health officials say 74 people are hospitalized with the virus. Officials say 271 South Dakotans have had to be hospitalized since the pandemic began.

On Tuesday, officials reported five additional virus-related deaths in the state. Thus far, 39 people have died from COVID-19 in South Dakota.

Out of the 25,197 South Dakotans tested for the virus, 21,534 of them came back negative.