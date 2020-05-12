Officials confirm 212 COVID-19 cases at Tyson facility in Madison, NE

MADISON, NE (KTIV) -- Both Tyson Foods officials and local health officials have announced the results of a facility-wide mass testing event for COVID-19.

Officials say out of the 1,467 employees and contractors at the facility 212 tested positive. Officials say 112 of those cases were identified through mass testing while the other 100 were identified through local health care providers.

In a press release, officials said during the mass testing event 74 individuals did not show any symptoms and otherwise would not have been identified.

Tyson Foods says team members who test positive received paid leave and may return to work only when they have met the criteria established by both the CDC and the company itself.

Officials say most of the 100 individuals identified by local health care providers are considered to be recovered at this time.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members, and we appreciate the collaboration and support of Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department as we provided testing and took steps to complement our existing prevention efforts,” said Tom Brower, Senior Vice President of Health and Safety for Tyson Foods. “As we learn more about this virus, we continue to do everything we can to protect our team members and ensure they feel safe and secure when they come to work. We’re proud of our Tyson team members and are supporting them with the most up-to-date information and resources to take care of their health.”

Mass testing at the Madison Facility took place from May 1 to May 4 while the plant was temporarily idled for deep cleaning and sanitization and to allow time for the testing results to be received.

As of May 11, the Madison facility has resumed limited productions. Tyson officials say all team members returning to work have been tested for COVID-19, and any team member who has tested positive will remain on sick leave.

Company officials say while the plant was idle, it performed an additional deep clean and sanitization of the entire facility. The company also made several changes to promote social distancing and protective measures, such as: